Slaves Tackle Rejection On 'Chokehold'

Slaves tackle heartache and rejection in their own inimitable style on new single 'Chokehold'.

The duo will release new album 'Acts Of Fear And Love' on August 17th, adding fresh nuance and colour to their punk template.

New single 'Chokehold' is essentially about rejection, with Isaac commenting: “A lot of men have had that feeling of being dumped and not spoken about it...”

The video is worth a watch, too - Isaac has left the band to pursue a career as a dance sensation (!) leaving Isaac to audition new drummers.

The parade includes Ben Thatcher (Royal Blood), Joel Amey (Wolf Alice), Dom Boyce (Peace), Joey Jordison lookalike (Slipknot) Sam Doyle (Maccabees), Amber Grimbergen (HINDS), the Dairy Milk gorilla and the mighty Dave Rowntree (Blur).

Watch the video below.

