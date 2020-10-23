SL Drops New Tape 'Different Dude'

London rap artist SL has dropped new tape 'Different Dude'.

The rapper's deep roots in drill have blossomed into something distinct, forging his own sound across a flurry of releases.

New mixtape 'Different Dude' is the clearest indication yet of his depth, featuring some hand-picked guests in the process.

Ayo Britain and Nafe Smallz trade bars with the South Londoner, who spars with Unknown T on absolute banger 'Excuse Me'.

Out now, 'Different Dude' finds SL running the gamut over his influences, providing a showcase for his breathtaking mic wizardry.

Alongside this, the tape is tied to SL's foundation, with recent activities including giving out free food to school kids at South London's iconic restaurant Morley's.

He's a good kid. Check out 'Different Dude' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.