Sløtface's Lasse Lokøy Shares Killer New Solo Single

Sløtface musician Lasse Lokøy has shared a killer new solo single.

Part of the inspirational Norwegian punk force, Lasse Lokøy has also developed a potent solo identity.

New single 'Baby Blue' is online now, and it's said to be inspired by Tyler, the Creator's production abilities.

It's a murky hip-hop jammer with some neat jazz influences, with Lasse Lokøy linking alongside rapper Safario.

A neat pairing, it's part of an essential new two-part release alongside 'Fluffy Clouds'.

Lasse comments: “Everything is very inspired by tyler, the creator. The beat is raw, heavily compressed with jazzy chords. In addition, all the drum samples are acoustic drums which give some warmth to the sound. I wanted someone who could rap at it but didn't know about anyone at the time that could be relevant. Two years later I became acquainted with Kacper (Safario)...”

Safario adds: "'Lasse' is probably my favourite person to make music with. We have so much fun every time we have a session and it is 100% creative freedom when we spit out ideas. 'Babyblue' is the first song we made together, which makes it very special to me..."

Tune in now.

