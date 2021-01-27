Skullcrusher Shares New Song 'Storm In Summer'

Skullcrusher has shared new song 'Storm In Summer'.

The new song is the title track of her new EP, a project that seems to balance a longing for beauty with incredible emotional heft.

Out on April 9th, the EP is trailed by 'Storm In Summer' which offers a swirling, evocative arrangement and that gorgeous vocal.

Recorded in Autumn at a location in upstate New York, it's rural background seems to soak into the sonics, adding something plaintive and organic.

She comments...

“I wrote “Storm in Summer” after releasing the first Skullcrusher EP. Over that summer I thought a lot about what it means to really put myself out there and share something personal. I felt so vulnerable and overwhelmed by the fact that these songs I had written in private were exposed and likely being misinterpreted or disliked. I think the song really tries to communicate these anxieties in a cathartic way while also leaning more into the beauty of relinquishing part of myself.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Silken Weinberg & Angela Ricciardi

