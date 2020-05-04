Skullcrusher Announces New EP 'Places/Plans'

Skullcrusher has outlined plans for her new EP 'Places/Plans'.

The moniker is a mask for LA based songwriter Helen Ballentine, who recently signed to Secretly Canadian.

Her artfully intense work leaves no stone unturned, with her unflinchingly honest lyricism depicting life in a grey area.

Continually seeking out forms of identity, new EP 'Places/Plans' launches her account, and it hits home on June 26th.

The title cut is online now, and it leans on the uncanny, recalling everyone from Nick Drake to Broadcast.

Genuinely intriguing, you can check out 'Places/Plans' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.