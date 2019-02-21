Skrillex Drops Surprise New EP 'Show Tracks'

Skrillex has shared his surprise new EP 'Show Tracks' - tune in now.

The EDM producer has been working non-stop this year, re-uniting with Boys Noize for their Dog Blood project and working on both Ed Sheeran's 'No. 6 Collaborations Project' and Kelsey Lu's album 'Blood'.

As if that wasn't enough, he produced Lykke Li, collaborated with TroyBoi, and wrote the theme for lavish new video game Kingdom Hearts III alongside renowned Japanese artist Hikaru Utada.

New EP 'Show Tracks' is a present to fans, featuring two new songs that have long formed a staple in his live sets.

Influences move from crisp jungle rollers to happy hardcore splash-out to hyper-lysergic EDM, with Skrillex rarely staying in the same place for more than 10 seconds.

Indeed, this jittery, ultra-active creativity makes both 'Fuji Opener' (featuring Alvin Risk) and 'Mumbai Power' (featuring Beam) perplexing objects to truly analyse.

Both thrilling and mundane, we suspect that each observer will uncover something different in the tracks.

Tune in now.

