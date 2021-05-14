Skream's 'Shinogi' Launches New Project Kodo Together

Kodo Together is a new project that hinges on a mutual love of collaboration.

Helmed by Japanese drumming collective Kodo, it links their percussive prowess to a series of vital names from club culture and beyond.

A full length project will be released on July 9th, boasting contributions from stellar names such as techno kingpin Kevin Saunderson, lauded songwriter Rufus Wainwright, and more.

It's all timed to run in tandem with the Tokyo Olympic Games, a celebration of international togetherness as we begin to look beyond the confines of the pandemic.

Kodo’s Yuta Sumiyoshi says. “Pushing the musical capabilities of taiko is not just a mission for Kodo, but also something I live by. Through these collaborations with talented artists from around the world, we hope to showcase the musical potential and possibilities of the taiko.”

The project opens with a new track from Skream, with the South London maverick teaming up with the 34 piece taiko drumming troupe from the Sado island to produce something special.

A brutal, up front electronic odyssey, Skream introduces the track by saying...

"From the minute I had the meeting regarding collaborating with Kodo and learning more about the process it takes to become a member of the group, I knew I wanted to do it. Whilst I was working with them, I was doing more and more research into them as a band and realised just how big a chance it was working with people of this scale. The track itself is pretty intense. It's a dance track, but it could completely send people the other way and scare the shit out of them. It's almost like a Japanese version of a haka dance. It's super intense; a war anthem of sorts. I think it's a banger and I couldn't be more over the moon to have been part of it.”

Tune in now.

'Kodo Together' will be released on July 9th.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.