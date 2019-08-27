Skream Drops Disco Belter 'Song For Olivia'

Skream has shared his new disco belter 'Song For Olivia'.

The South London producer has always harboured a deep love for disco, and frequently plays it in his sets.

Crisp new disco burner 'Song For Olivia' is a pure, overwhelming example of this, distilling those epic sets down into a five minute burst.

Out now via Ministry of Sound/Of Unsound Mind, it's dedicated to his baby daughter, and there's something pure and simple about the music itself.

Arriving as Skream prepares to pack his bags once more, the producer has just detailed an extra 23 date leg of his Open To Close tour.

Hitting the road, 'Song For Olivia' is sure to play a key part in his sets.

