Skott Links With Shylde On New Alt-Pop Missile 'Tired'

Swedish alt-pop artist Skott teams with Shylde on new single 'Tired'.

Skott's rebel-pop formula relies on absolute honesty, something that fuelled her 2020 debut album 'Always Live For Always'.

Released to widespread acclaim, the album followed hot on the heels of the viral success that empowered her gorgeous single 'Porcelain'.

Taking time to respond to this, and renew her aesthetic beliefs, Skott is now ready to move into a fresh chapter.

'Tired' pits the singer against co-conspirator Shylde, who run the gamut over a song that thrives on contradiction.

Expertly pieced together alt-pop, the lyrics discuss COVID fatigue while the beat moves to another level entirely.

Skott says: "After the wild ride of the past year, I feel people can probably relate to a lot of the lyrics. Even though it's about being exhausted, the song has this driving beat that just doesn't quit..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Peter St James

