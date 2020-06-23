Skittles, Switchboard And Gay Times Want Us To Connect This Pride

WIth most physical Pride events and parades unfortunately cancelled due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, it has become especially difficult for the LGBTQ+ community to come together in celebration and support of one another.

Conscious of the heightened issues surrounding self-identification and sexuality in isolation, Skittles has teamed up with Gay Times and Switchboard, the LGBTQ+ helpline, for a nationwide campaign aimed at keeping people connected in the absence of essential support systems.

No strangers to the cause, 2020 marks five years since Skittles dropped their rainbow colours for Pride month in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, and three year since they began working with Switchboard. The campaign, Letters Filled With Pride, which launches today, drives awareness of the invaluable work Switchboard volunteers supply, and a goal of keeping people connected and supported.

In a charming effort to revive the romantic spirit and physical connection of actual letters, the uplifting initiative allows people to send personal Pride letters to one another in the post, for free.

Head on over to lettersfilledwithpride.com to send your own letter filled with Pride. Just log in, create a note, and submit for print and postage. And need we say again? It's all absolutely free!

---

