Skinnyman Delivers Impassioned Speech In Favour Of Jeremy Corbyn

Footage of an impassioned Skinnyman speech in favour of Jeremy Corbyn is going viral.

The general election takes place on December 12th - get out and vote! - with many musicians airing their opinions.

Blur's Alex James isn't in favour of Corbyn's leadership, something we reported HERE.

In the interests of balance, we're sharing a clip of Skinnyman's speech in favour of the North London politician.

Speaking during a Foreign Beggars live show, the UK hip-hop icon speaks of his connection to Jeremy Corbyn:

"I've known him all my life he's nothing but a good man! He was bailing me out of police stations when I was a little b***ard at 12 years old!"

Check it out now.

The full version of this speech will appear in a forthcoming documentary about the group Foreign Beggars.

