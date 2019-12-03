Skinny Pelembe Excels On 'No Blacks, No Dogs, No Irish'

The mighty Skinny Pelembe has shared details of his debut album 'Dreaming Is Dead Now'.

The Johannesburg-born, Doncaster-raised artist is an absolute one-off, his music flitting between hip-hop, spoken word, drum 'n' bass, and jazz, all while pursuing its own path.

Eagerly awaited debut album 'Dreaming Is Dead Now' arrives on May 24th, and it's led by a blistering new song.

With its sparse yet emphatic production ‘No Blacks, No Dogs, No Irish’ offers a sonic template for the album itself, moving from the South African influence of his heritage to granulated noise.

Written on the day he moved to London, it's a song about the racism and prejudice still so prevalent in British society - the title refers to the signs many landlords would place in their windows, denying tenants basic rights.

A powerful, insightful, and defiant piece of music, ‘No Blacks, No Dogs, No Irish’ feels utterly vital.

Tune in now.

