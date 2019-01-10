Skinny Living And Freddie Long For Clash Live At Metropolis Studios

This month Skinny Living and Freddie Long join us for our next Clash Live event with Metropolis Studios on Thursday 17th October.

The first 100 people to RSVP via the form below will get spaces on the guestlist for themselves and a friend to attend, plus a free drink courtesy of our friends at London Fields Brewery. Please note the show is an 18+ event.

SKINNY LIVING:

Purveyors of gorgeous, gilded songs, stark in simplicity but still so warm, so romantic.

Having excelled across last year, releasing some incredible music and playing some outstanding shows, with their tender acoustic soul reaching undreamed of heights.

Skinny Living closed the year in style with 'I Still Love You' premiering on Clash.

Their latest offering 'Smoke' captures the excitement and fever pitch thrills of the boys excelling in a live arena.

A reminder of their stagecraft and the prowess of their live show.

Tune in now.

- - -

FREDDIE LONG

Freddie Long is working with real determination. The Brighton riser shared his powerful debut single 'Jean' last year, a subtle but striking work that launched his profile with ease.

Since then he's played some precocious live shows. Heading back into the studio, Freddie Long hooked up once more with long-time collaborator Tobie Tripp.

Working freely, material quickly emerged with the pair operating without pressure, able to jot down ideas as they arrived. New single 'Sinner' launched his account for 2019, and it's a beautifully etched piece of music.

Truly poetic, it's reflective, introverted, yet it communicates so clearly.

Tune in now.

- - -

Ellesse will be working closely with all artists to customise and create product bespoke for each of our Autumn performers as part of our continued collaboration with the brand.