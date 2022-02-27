Skibadee Has Died

Fans mourn a pivotal British artist...
0

South London artist Skibadee has died.

The MC came of age as jungle blossomed, and quickly became a key figure on pirate radio.

Making his name with those seminal City Sound Radio sessions, he fused a love for American hip-hop with British sounds.

Together with Stevie Hyper D the pair crafted a technically imposing double-time technique, one that would have incredible reverberations for British MCs.

Lyrically adept, Skibadee was also a terrific live performer, becoming a cult hero in drum 'n' bass, breakbeat, and beyond.

Performing for Clash on several occasions including recent Hologram Session with Charlotte Devaney filmed at Clash Studios his energy was unparalleled.

A key figure in the evolution of British sound system culture, he was honoured with the 1Xtra Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.

Working, recording, and performing to the last, Skibadee's passing was confirmed through multiple sources online.

Here's a select batch of tributes to this formidable artist from his peers.

Tune in to a recent Skibadee set below - still an incredible artist, right to the last. Rest in power.

- - -

Skibadee
-

