South London artist Skibadee has died.

The MC came of age as jungle blossomed, and quickly became a key figure on pirate radio.

Making his name with those seminal City Sound Radio sessions, he fused a love for American hip-hop with British sounds.

Together with Stevie Hyper D the pair crafted a technically imposing double-time technique, one that would have incredible reverberations for British MCs.

Lyrically adept, Skibadee was also a terrific live performer, becoming a cult hero in drum 'n' bass, breakbeat, and beyond.

Performing for Clash on several occasions including recent Hologram Session with Charlotte Devaney filmed at Clash Studios his energy was unparalleled.

A key figure in the evolution of British sound system culture, he was honoured with the 1Xtra Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.

Working, recording, and performing to the last, Skibadee's passing was confirmed through multiple sources online.

Here's a select batch of tributes to this formidable artist from his peers.

Skibadee was your favourite MC’s favourite MC’s favourite MC.



I think he was the first person I ever heard MC, and I’m sure that would be the same for a lot of people my age.



Can’t underestimate the foundations that guy built for everything we’ve had since then. — Plastician / Stish (@Plastician) February 27, 2022

R.I.P Mc Skibbadee so sad to hear the news and may you Rest in Power DnB junglist Souljah sending condolences to close Freinds fans & family #uklegend @therealskibagram pic.twitter.com/rTebqqwLBR — General levy (@Generallevy) February 27, 2022

I cannot believe I’m writing this. RIP @TheRealSkibz MC Skibadee. His contribution to Drum and Bass can never be equaled. He was first and foremost a great guy I always really enjoyed spending time with. Goodbye old friend, we will keep your memory alive forever. — DJ Fresh (@DJFreshUK) February 27, 2022

Damn i am so sad about Skibadee. An actual legend that definitely had an impact on the movement of jungle music in America. I’m so thankful for him. — former baby (@JubileeDJ) February 27, 2022

Rip skibadee. My first favourite mc ever. Was still smashing it. Remember watching his streams during lockdown with him jus vibing. What a loss. — Hux (@Huxley_Music) February 27, 2022

Tune in to a recent Skibadee set below - still an incredible artist, right to the last. Rest in power.

