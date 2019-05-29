Skepta Surprises Fans With Performance At London Spotify Event

Skepta surprised fans last night - May 29th - with a performance at a London event.

Spotify hosted a listening party for the rapper's new album, with 'Ignorance Is Bliss' set to land on May 31st through Boy Better Know.

It's his first new LP since Mercury winner 'Konnichiwa', and it comes with an incredible deal of expectation.

Spotify hosted a London listening party, with Skepta surprising fans by leaping onstage for a short set.

Blasting through some new tracks, it was an electrifying move from the grime pioneer, who performed ‘Greaze Mode’ alongside Nafe Smallz, ‘Bullet From A Gun’ and his smash single ‘Energy (Stay Far Away)’.

'Ignorance Is Bliss' will be released on May 31st.

Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes

