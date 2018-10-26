Skepta Says Swedish Authorities Are "Trying To Make An Example" Out Of A$AP Rocky

Skepta has claimed that Swedish authorities are "trying to make an example" out of A$AP Rocky.

The two have a close relationship, working on last year's absolute anthem 'Praise The Lord (Da Shine)'.

Skepta even took A$AP Rocky to Tottenham for the video, and he was quick to defend his comrade in a new interview with NME .

Speaking backstage at Dutch festival WOO HAH, Skepta was asked about A$AP Rocky's recent arrest in Sweden following a confrontation in Stockholm.

He responded: "Yeah, it’s not good really. I just think they’re trying to make an example out of him – which is a bit fucked up."

Skepta pointed out: "His security was with him – that’s what really pisses me off. And if you have security with you then you should never have to raise a hand. That’s what they’re there to do. But you know, shit happens. I hope everyone learns from it – everybody."

"Some people sacrifice themselves for everyone else so I hope that everybody else can see that security’s gotta do their work, do their fucking job, and try your best to stay calm. Because they’ll make an example out of us black artists."

