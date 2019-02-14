Skepta Launches New Album 'Ignorance Is Bliss'

Skepta is set to release new album 'Ignorance Is Bliss' on May 31st.

The Boy Better Know artist scooped a Mercury for his last album, 2016's glass ceiling shattering 'Konnichiwa'.

Since then Skepta has played some astonishing live shows, as well as releasing a string of singles such as 'Pure Water' and the Wiley diss track 'Wish You Were Here'.

New album 'Ignorance Is Bliss' is his first full length project since 2016, and lands on May 31st.

Here's the announce.

Photo Credit: Danny North

