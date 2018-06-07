Skepta Is About To Become A Father

Skepta has revealed he is about to become a father.

In a new Instagram post the grime pioneer has shared a sonogram picture, with the image tagged 'Baby Adenuga'.

Congratulations have come flooding his way, but many fans are itching to know the mother of the Boy Better Know offspring.

Could it be Naomi Campbell...? The two have been linked, with Skepta even shooting a provocative magazine cover with the supermodel.

Time will tell, but at this time it's only right for Skepta to enjoy the moment...

