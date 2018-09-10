Skepta, Dizzee Have Made A Tune And Wiley Is Not Having It

So anyway.

A few hours ago Skepta and Dizzee Rascal previewed their new video, the visual for 'Money Right'.

Wiley, however, isn't having it. Seemingly in Cypress, the rapper fired up Instastory to take aim at Skepta for his seeming betrayal by working with Dizzee Rascal.

Wiley - who remember has an MBE now - went on a lengthy, bizarre, and often hilarious rant, at one point screaming: "What is happening? Why is everyone such a prick?"

It gets personal, though; Wiley accused Skepta and JME of "stealing" from Meridian Crew member Big H before shouting: "Bro, you're Big H's DJ... remember that!"

From the mouth of Wiley (Part 1) pic.twitter.com/xrAFNUxp1M — GRM Daily (@GRMDAILY) October 17, 2018

From the mouth of Wiley (Part 2) pic.twitter.com/YnwI7MaRj8 — GRM Daily (@GRMDAILY) October 17, 2018

