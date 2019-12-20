Skepta, Chip, And Young Adz Announce Joint Album 'Insomnia'

Skepta, Chip, and Young Adz will combine on a new collaborative album.

Three artists who span the breadth of UK rap, the trio will release new LP 'Insomnia' on March 27th.

Matching grime icon Skepta to Chip's versatility, the pair are joined by D-Block Europe firebrand Young Adz for the project.

Available to pre-order HERE 'Insomnia' is teased with this new trailer.

