Skepta will release new EP 'All In' on July 30th.

The new project follows his 2019 album 'Ignorance Is Bliss' , and lands later this month.

Out on July 30th, production comes from JAE5 and old sparring partner Ragz Originale, while guests include Teevee, Kid Cudi, and J Balvin.

Announced earlier today, the full tracklisting runs as follows:

1. Bellator

2. Peace Of Mind FT Teezee & Kid Cudi

3. Nirvana FT J Balvin

4. Lit Like This

5. Eyes On Me