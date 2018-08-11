Skengdo x AM's 'Gun Talk' Feels Like An Anthem

Skengdo and AM have shared their emphatic new single 'Gun Talk' - tune in now.

The duo are central to the UK's take on drill, a street level rap phenomenon that some - the Met Police, in other words - have linked to gang culture.

With police acting against them Skengdo x AM's case has become a flashpoint for civil rights, free speech, and for the interactions between the Met Police and young black youth.

New single 'Gun Talk' finds the pair pushing the headlines aside and focussing on the music, delivering a muscular, dynamic piece of UK rap.

The beat leans on Stateside trap tropes while absorbing gritty UK innovations, with Skengdo and AM's delivery intertwining, pushing each other to a new level.

Punchy, and laced with an undeniable energy, 'Gun Talk' feels like an anthem.

