Siv Jakobsen Returns With Refreshing New Single 'Island'

Norway's Siv Jakobsen has shared her refreshing new single 'Island'.

The songwriter's new album 'A Temporary Soothing' is out this Spring, and it marks a new level of artistry from the Nordic talent.

Sessions were produced by Chris Bond, and the previews thus far have been tantalising.

Moving her indie-folk textures in new directions, 'A Temporary Soothing' will be followed by a short UK run.

New single 'Island' marks the way, a song that finds Siv searching for some kind of independence, and relishing what she finds.

She explains...

“At the song's core sits my need for creative freedom. It's a sort of reminder to always keep my creativity free and my personal space personal, to retain the freedom to make the music I want to make, work with the people I want to work with, and let them in turn be creatively free when collaborating with me.”

Tune in now.

Siv Jakobsen will play the following shows:

May

16 Glasgow Hug & Pint

18 Manchester Castle Hotel

19 London Courtyard Theatre

Photo Credit: Jorgen Nordby

