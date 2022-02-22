Sirr TMO Links With Fade To Mind For New EP

Sirr TMO will release new EP 'LSD Lakeshore Drive' on March 25th.

The release comes via powerhouse club imprint Fade To Mind, with Sirr TMO having been inspired by the label's catalogue during its construction.

Patched during during winter from a base on the edge of Lake Michigan, 'Icy Lake' by Dat Oven - a red-hot Fade To Mind release - proved to be a point of inspiration.

The producer comments...

"I made this project on Lake Shore Drive sitting at the edge of the water. I was homeless at the time, with no place to go. My life has changed for the better since then, but this project reflects that moment for me."

He adds: "I know a few Fade To Mind artists and have seen them perform as well as listened to the label's music on my own. My approach to music is always experimental, so I feel Fade to Mind’s forward-thinking atmosphere gives space for freedom and innovation."

New cut 'Low End Saga' is out now, a bulldozing piece of abstract electronics that retains its links to the club.

Bristling with energy, 'Low End Saga' seems to explode outwards in every direction - tune in now.

'LSD Lakeshore Drive' will be released on March 25th.

