sir Was Announces New Album 'Holding On To A Dream'

sir Was will release his new album 'Holding On To A Dream' on September 20th.

The Gothenburg producer's debut album was a cult favourite, spawning a series of international shows.

New record 'Holding On To A Dream' builds on these experiences, and it's led by a full collaboration with Little Dragon.

'Deployed' it online now, it's bright, buoyant sound uniting sir Was - real name Joel Wästberg - with the stellar pop talent that is Yukimi Nagano.

sir Was recalls: "Me and Little Dragon go way back. I’ve been hanging out with them for many years, and they were very supportive with my first album. One day I was working in my small studio room, and Little Dragon were one floor up. Yukimi knocked on the door and asked if she could listen. I played her some of my songs and she said, “This is great, go out and talk to the world!””

“Just when I thought I was done with this new album the song came along and took me by surprise. Straight away I could hear Yukimi’s voice on it so I just felt like I had to ask her to do it. I sent her the track and she said she’d love to sing something on it, so I went to their studio and she wrote a few lines based on my verse and the chorus of the song. It all happened so fast and then we had this song. It was really fun.”

Photo Credit: Samuel Petersson

