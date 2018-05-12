Sir Paul McCartney Awarded Gold Blue Peter Badge

Sir Paul McCartney has been awarded the Gold Blue Peter Badge.

The award is the highest honour the long-running children's TV show can give someone, with everyone from The Queen to Madonna receiving the badge.

Sir Paul McCartney picked his up from presenter Lindsey in a segment filmed for this Thursday's (February 7th) edition of Blue Peter.

Handed the honour the Beatles icon said: “That is beautiful, that’s a great badge. I will wear it with great pride. Yes! I made it!”

Asked if he had any songwriting advice to give, Sir Paul McCartney said: “The only advice really is to do it… a lot. I have a song writing class and the first thing I say to them is ‘look I don’t really know how to do this’ and at first they kind of look at me, but when you think about it there is no formula. I know how to write one of my songs but I can’t say ‘you do it that way’, because it’s a very personal thing. So the advice really is to just do whatever it is you’re doing… a lot!”

Editor of Blue Peter, Ewan Vinnicombe, added: “Sir Paul McCartney has inspired generations of Blue Peter viewers to love music and be creative – a core value of Blue Peter. I’m thrilled that we have been able to honour the legend that is Sir Paul with our highest accolade - a Gold badge.”

Watch Sir Paul McCartney receive his gold badge this Thursday (February 7th) on Blue Peter.

