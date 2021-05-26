SIPHO. Introduces Debut EP 'AND GOD SAID...'

Birmingham artist SIPHO. has shared details of his debut EP 'AND GOD SAID...'

Raised as a Seventh Day Adventist, SIPHO. fell down a YouTube hole, encountering all manner of intense religious speeches.

Becoming ever more involved, he then began to reject these teachings, exploring the world on his own terms.

Freshly signed to Dirty Hit, SIPHO. explores these radical shifts in his internal life on his debut EP.

He comments: “For like a year and a half, I was really involved in church, very religiously aware of the things I was doing. Even the music I was making was really existential. But then eventually, I realised that everyone who came on the show with a story also seemed to have a book to sell, some special text that could ‘reverse your sinful DNA’. It was then that I realised there's a 50/50 to this – you can believe, but we can never truly know. I’ll always have that awareness of something bigger than us, but I can't tell you what it is. Nobody can.”

New song 'BODIES' is online now, and the track plays with light and shade, using a distorted element of UKG banger 'I'm Sorry' by Monsta Boy as a point of reference.

The video comes soaked in pastel colours, a potent opening gambit from an artist we'll be looking out for.

Photo Credit: Benji Beacham

- - -

