Sinkane Channel The Diasporic Experience On 'Dépaysé'

Sinkane have launched new album 'Dépaysé' with righteous new song 'Everybody'.

The project have been able to travel the world with their music, and these experiences help inspire their new project.

'Dépaysé' will be released on May 31st, with leader Ahmed Gallab penning an extraordinary open letter to go along with the announcement.

Detailing the inspiring forces behind his work, he pits Sinkane as existing in opposition to right wing nationalist forces at work in the United States and Europe.

“Sinkane is an American band comprised of people from all over the world,” he writes. “Our collective experience as children of the diaspora helped bring the music to life in the most honest way possible.”

He adds: “Dépaysé is the story of an immigrant’s journey of self-discovery in the Trump era. The music is loud and raw, and it's bursting with an energy unlike anything I’ve ever done before.”

Storming new song 'Everybody' leads the way, with Sinkane explaining that the track is “dedicated to the brave men, women and children fighting against oppression in places like Brazil, Sudan, and all over the world #تسقط_بس”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.