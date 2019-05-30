SINKA Share New Anthem 'Fussy'

Watford three-piece SINKA have refined their sound the only way they know how: playing show after show after show.

A rock solid live experience, their blistering riffs and potent vocals recall everyone from Royal Blood to Queens Of The Stone Age, with material to match.

Writing songs about their own lives, SINKA are ready to storm Camden Rocks festival in London this weekend.

To coincide, they've dropped ferocious new single 'Fussy', a biting piece of punk-edged alt-rock that has already won over fans.

With that urgent, biting chorus and raucous riff, 'Fussy' doesn't hold back. We're able to share the single in full, alongside their first ever music video...

Tune in now.

It’s your first promo video, what did you want to get across in it?

I feel that the video reflects our live energy really well & we just wanted to keep it very raw - very basic. Much like our sound. I’m sure as we develop further so will the videos, but for now it’s all about showing people who we are….which is loud, energetic and - hopefully - different.

'Fussy' has been getting quite a reaction which must be exciting. What is it about the song that is getting people in to it and to your sound?

Absolutely, we’ve been non-stop motivated since it started getting such a great reception. People are singing along at shows too which is awesome y’know! It’s a banger with a big sound, and it doesn’t let you get too comfortable with all its snappy little nuances. Those really took a little while to get right in rehearsals.

As for our sound I feel like there is a certain magic you get with power trios that we try our best to emulate. That really grabs people. Particularly at live shows we often get the old ‘I never knew 3 guys could make so much noise’ and we love that.

What’s next for SINKA?

We have lots on the horizon. This weekend we’re at Camden Rocks Festival playing both Saturday at The Monarch and Sunday at The Black Heart! New releases are being prepped as we speak, some teasers will be popping up for those in good time I’m sure.

We’re currently preparing some acoustic sessions which will filmed & put online - that’ll be really fun and exciting. Alongside this we’ll be doing interviews, radio sessions and much more. We won’t give away too much just yet but it’s all coming together and we are buzzing for the future!

- - -

Catch SINKA at Camden Rocks Festival, London on June 1st and 2nd.

