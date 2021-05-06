Sinead O'Connor Says She Is Retiring From Music

"Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true..."
Robin Murray
News
05 · 06 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 05 · 06 · 2021
0

Sinead O'Connor has told fans she is retiring from touring and releasing music.

The songwriter's new memoir Rememberings is out now, a riveting read that is packed with her trademark energy and free-thinking opinions.

Recently in the new after clashing with Woman's Hour, the singer has now decided to step back from music.

2014's 'I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss' will be her final album, she claims, with no plans to either release or tour again.

In a note to fans, Sinead O'Connor wrote:

- - -

Sinead O'Connor
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read more about...

Read this next