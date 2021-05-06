Sinead O'Connor Says She Is Retiring From Music

Sinead O'Connor has told fans she is retiring from touring and releasing music.

The songwriter's new memoir Rememberings is out now, a riveting read that is packed with her trademark energy and free-thinking opinions.

Recently in the new after clashing with Woman's Hour, the singer has now decided to step back from music.

2014's 'I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss' will be her final album, she claims, with no plans to either release or tour again.

In a note to fans, Sinead O'Connor wrote:

This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I've gotten older and I'm tired. So it's time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all. NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there'll be no more touring or promo. — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

It's been a forty year journey. Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true ; ) — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

It's not sad news. It's staggeringly beautiful news. A wise warrior knows when he or she should retreat: #MeTime — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

