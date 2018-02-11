Sinead O'Connor Doesn't Want To "Spend Time With White People Again"

Sinead O'Connor has posted a number of controversial messages on social media.

The singer recently converted to Islam, choosing the name Shuhada' Davitt to mark her immersion in the faith.

However her ability to set arguments alight seemed to have progressed to her new religion, with recent tweets sparking fury online.

In one the singer claimed she didn't "wanna spend time with white people again" before referring to Christian theologians as "atheists and satanists".

Here's the tweet that has caused more ire.

I'm terribly sorry. What I'm about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it. But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that's what non-muslims are called). Not for one moment, for any reason. They are disgusting. — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

In the past Sinead O'Connor has been open about her mental health issues, and this has been cited by some commentators when discussing these tweets. Sinead / Shuhada' Davitt perhaps pre-empts this, however:

Final word. If its 'Crazy' to care. Then by all means, spank my ass and call me Fruity loops : ) — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

