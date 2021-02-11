Sinead O'Brien Shares Punchy New Single 'GIRLKIND'

Limerick born talent Sinead O'Brien returns with 'GIRLKIND'.

The songwriter is signed to Chess Club Records, and is currently putting the finishing touches to her debut album.

Working with Dan Carey - the studio boffin behind Speedy Underground - her new single 'GIRLKIND' is a punchy, extremely direct return.

Out now, the single is a neat, compact return, with Sinead O'Brien discussing the performance of femininity in society, and her attempt to navigate it.

Saskia Dixie directs the video, a disorienting but eye-catching project.

The director comments...

“I wanted to create something that responded directly to the form and patterning of Sinead's track. We have been fascinated with the shape of performative and neutral states of being for a long time and the film for 'GIRLKIND', I think, gets to the core of this idea. The passing of time is a reliable certainty that drives on regardless of what contrasting state you are currently embodying, so this became the base thread for the piece.”

“Simple domestic activities swell into loops that feel absurd and almost choreographic in parts of the work. Whilst action and consequence are mapped out visually, time becomes fragmented, as the action takes place in the neutral arena, and the result, a mark or stain, comes through into the performative sphere.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Chloe Le Drezen

- - -