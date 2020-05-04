Simian Mobile Disco's Jas Shaw Confirms Bas Grossfeldt Project

Simian Mobile Disco producer Jas Shaw has completed a fully collaborative album with Bas Grossfeldt.

The pair have been working on the record for some time, with the project pitting two highly regarded electronic composers in tandem.

New album 'Klavier' is out now, a suite of piano rooted miniamlism that revolves around the Yamaha Disklavier.

Out on June 5th, it's led by the intriguing sparsity of this bold new track.

Subtle but strikingly fresh, it's a sign that Jas Shaw and Bas Grossfeldt went into 'Klavier' intent on summoning something new.

Tune in now.

