Sim Fane Teams With Elijah Waters On Dreamy New Single

Dutch producer Sim Fane has shared a new collaboration with Elijah Waters.

The producer has enjoyed a stellar 12 months, with his maximalist approach lauded by the likes of Baauer and Hudson Mohawke.

Steeped in hip-hop - he's a key part of the Dutch underground community - there's also a soulful side to his studio approach.

Take this new two-part maxi-single. It's a dreamy affair, with Sim Fane working alongside potent vocalist Elijah Waters.

Incoming, 'closure' features two tracks, a vocal version and an instrumental.

We're able to air the vocal version - snappily titled ˚✦ ඔබ + මම ♬ !!! ❀˚ - and it pushes Sim's work into a fresh lane.

Direct and combustible while also having an emotional edge, it's shot through with fluorescent colours.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Amie Galbraith

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.