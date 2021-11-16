Silverbacks Share Surrealist Guitar Ode 'Rolodex City'

Irish band Silverbacks return with new single 'Rolodex City'.

The band's debut album 'Fad' garnered word of mouth hype, with the acclaim resulting in a Choice Music Prize nomination for the Irish group.

New track 'Rolodex City' continues to tease Silverbacks into new realms, and the biting, surrealist imagery offers an alternative take on the collapse of the housing market in Ireland.

Tracing the path of a property mogul, the post-punk leaning slice of skewed guitar pop reinvents the outlaw narrative for something a little closer to home.

Vocalist and guitarist Daniel O’Kelly comments...

'Rolodex City' is about a property mogul who has fallen on very hard times during a period where technology has changed the way his business and people work. Similar to Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid getting caught out by the trains, bicycles and an increasingly small world, Mr Rolodex is running out of options. He visits a town in a barren landscape with the hope of flipping a bit of land, posing as whatever character the people there will trust - 'Rolodex City'.

Ultimately, our anti-hero has no luck and reluctantly ends his trip at a line dance led by Emma – feel free to join in!

To help set the scene, we used a live drum sound and contrasting drum machine claps and mechanical percussion. The guitars are inspired by the twang of country music with some Verlaine techniques employed on the solo, for the riff spotters.

Tune in now.