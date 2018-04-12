Silverbacks Share Brutal Live Version Of 'Just In The Band'

Something seems to be happening in Ireland.

There's a nexus of DIY communities producing some exceptional guitar music, punk in ethos but completely open-minded in its creativity.

Dublin's Silverbacks are at the forefront of this, all bassline spasms, taut percussive patterns and barbed wire guitar explosions.

New single 'Just In The Band' is out now on their own PK Miami Records, produced by Daniel Fox of Girl Band infamy.

We've nabbed a live session version of the track, and it's an incisive, intense, pulsating performance, reminiscent of everyone from Gang Of Four to Fugazi and The Fall.

Throughout it all, though, is a band of musicians dedicated to finding their own voice, blowing apart certainties and seeing what lies underneath.

Tune in now.

