Silverbacks Explore Pandemic Roles With 'A Job Worth Something'

Silverbacks have shared their new song 'A Job Worth Something'.

Part of the current indie rock gold rush from Ireland, Silverbacks offer something different, with their literate art-rock born from explicitly personal experience.

New album 'Archive Material' is out on January 21st, with 'A Job Worth Something' tapping into pandemic roles and identities.

Contrasting key workers with songwriter Daniel O’Kelly's own experiences, it's about finding a way to platform those vital voices.

He comments...

"For most of the pandemic I lived with my sister who is a healthcare worker and was working in the designated Covid hospital in St James' Dublin. Unfortunately, I was far less heroic, writing copy for a car insurance company. This song is about feeling embarrassed about how different our lives were at this time. When it comes to telling my grandchildren what all this was like, I’ll be telling them about my sisters who have more important stories to share."

Pointed and disciplined, the wiry, angular songwriting pivots between blasts of melody and curious adventure - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Róisín Murphy O'Sullivan

