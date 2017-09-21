Silver Wilson's 'Close Enough' Is A Spicy Summer Number

Silver Wilson seem adept at starting parties wherever they go.

The four-piece have a glorious pop sound, an outrageously addictive digital pop endeavour with a tropical touch.

Sounding a little like early Friendly Fires matched to a 2k18 flourish, the band's live shows - and there's more upcoming - have a potent sense of purpose.

New single 'Close Enough' is a spicy summer number, full of fluorescent tones and vivid flavours.

Extremely infectious, it's the perfect heatwave soundtrack, with each note drenched in soaring temperatures.

Tune in now.

Catch Silver Wilson at the following shows:

October

20 Nottingham Bodega

21 Leeds Oport

