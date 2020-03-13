Silver Synthetic's 'Unchain Your Heart' Indulges In A Little Time Travel

New Orleans garage-psych outfit Silver Synthetic have shared their new single 'Unchain Your Heart'.

The band have signed to Third Man Records, and their debut EP 'Out Of The Darkness' lands tomorrow (October 2nd).

It's a mixture of late 60s and early 70s influences - think The Kinks, early Television, Lou Reed even - all meshed together with a neat taste of originality.

New single 'Unchain Your Heart' is a wiry, minimalist gem, one that recalls Doug Yule era Velvet Underground with its tasteful songwriting.

The clip seems to burrow into a YouTube wormhole, reminiscent of those great videos from (West) Germany's famed Beat Club.

Silver Synthetic comment...

"We wanted to pay tribute to the great music television of the 1970s — The Midnight Special, The Old Grey Whistle Test, Beat Club, Musikladen… the list goes on. Thanks to our directors, Connor Reever and Sam Aguirre-Kelly, and host, Johnny Wünder, we ended up with something that just passes as a long lost contemporary to those classics."

"2020 sucks. We hope this bit of time travel is a welcome departure."

A band who formed in a record shop, 'Unchain Your Heart' is a neat play on some super influences - tune in now.

