Silver Sphere's 'crowd' Is A Gilded Indie Pop Statement

Chicago's Silver Sphere shares new single 'crowd' alongside news of a full EP release.

Recently signing to RCA Records, the indie pop figure is an artist emboldened, with a brand new EP on the horizon.

The tantalisingly titled 'all my boyfriends' is out this Autumn, with new single 'crowd' leading the way.

It's a hushed, whispered, slo-mo delight, with Silver Sphere seeming to relish every single word.

Labelling herself "a pop star from another planet" in her handwritten bio, the rising American force seems set to make this world her own.

