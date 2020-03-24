Silver Sphere Returns With New Single 'football game'

Alt-pop renegade Silver Sphere has shared her new single 'football game'.

The 21 year old has that viral touch, with each new release gaining international attention.

Production auteur Dylan Brady of 100 gecs works on her latest release, with the new single following her outstanding 'all my boyfriends' EP in September.

Out now, 'football game' is a lucid piece of future pop, with the two working far outside their normal boundaries.

Silver Sphere comments...

“I wrote the chorus of ‘football game’ when I was in high school. At the time, it was about exploring sex and love for the first time, and the feeling of nativity that comes with that. But it’s also about the double standard of exploring sexuality for young men and women, and how often girls are shamed for the very experiences boys are praised and idolized for. When I got in the studio with Dylan, I took the choruses, which depict how slut shaming can make girls feel weak, and I rewrote verses around it that reflect the more powerful side of feminem sexuality and the confidence I grew into as I got older.”

“I’ve loved working with Dylan for years and have been mesmerized by the intense sound of his production. I knew that this song needed his uniqueness and unapologetic power to accompany the concept.”

Tusk Creative took charge of the visuals - tune in now.

