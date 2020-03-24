SilkHuett's 'Edges' Is A Bold Pop Offering

SilkHuett is part of a new generation of artists upending expectations of Norwegian music.

An potent talent, her prodigal abilities caught attention, but the scholarly youngster wasn't sure which path to take.

Abandoning her law degree to travel to London, SilkHuett plunged head-long into music, pursuing her dreams.

New single 'Edges' takes her to a fresh level, a defined, wonderfully addictive piece of alt-pop that billows with melody.

Out now, all proceeds from the single will be donated to BLM and Loveland Foundation.

She says...

"'Edges' came to life on a day the mist lay thick upon London, when the greyness of the city brought me into a melancholic mood."

"As I was walking to the studio, I started writing the chorus - 'Such a simple thing, living in the dark. How can I love carelessly, when my edges stay sharp?' - and the song was recorded later that very same day. It's a song about fear, fragility and waiting for a moment that keeps slipping away."

Tune in now.

