Silk Road Assassins Announce New Album 'State Of Ruin'

Silk Road Assassins are set to release new album 'State Of Ruin' on February 8th.

The production group have delivered a short but vital series of releases, fusing together instrument grime, elements of trap, and left field electronics.

Crafting a singular, completely engrossing universe, Silk Road Assassins will link with Planet Mu for a full length project.

New album 'State Of Ruin' arrives early next year, with the trio - Tom E Vercetti, Chemist and Lovedr0id - sharing something new ahead of this.

'Bloom' is online now, and it contains the group's trademark chrome finish, with their exactness of sound helping to isolate club elements and render them strange, alien, and new.

Allowing plenty of space but without falling into the dub universe, 'Bloom' offers a claustrophobic but beautiful vision.

Tune in now.

