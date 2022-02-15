Silencer Hits Up Dizzee Rascal For 'Grime Ain't Dead'

Silencer links up with Dizzee Rascal on heavyweight new single 'Grime Ain't Dead'.

Out now, it finds the producer engage with Bow's finest for a bone-rattling new grime workout.

The genre's health - or otherwise - is a continual trope in online discourse, but the pair don't pay any mind to that on this bruising new single.

The intense production finds Silencer utilising his studio finesse, the distorted violins working alongside bubbling low-end.

Dizzee Rascal tapped back into his roots on last studio album 'E3 AF', and he works grime flows on this punchy new single.

Refusing to back down, he spits: "No one's grieving / Come against me? You must be dreaming..."

Watch the video below.

- - -