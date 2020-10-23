Sigur Rós Confirm Orchestral Project 'Odin's Raven Magic'

Sigur Rós will release new orchestral project 'Odin's Raven Magic' on December 4th.

The Icelandic group delve into the folklore of their native land on the new album, a full collaboration alongside the Schola Cantorum of Reykjavik and L’Orchestre des Laureats du Conservatoire national de Paris.

Drawing on orchestral and choral traditions, the work aligns Sigur Rós with Icelandic music legend Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson, as well as Steindór Andersen, who is both a fisherman and an expert in chanting traditional epic narrative.

'Odin's Raven Magic' draws on the edda, a work of Norse mythology that exists as a lengthy poem - indeed, Hilmarsson is also ordained ‘chief goði’ of the pagan Norse religion Ásatrúarfélagið.

The album lands on December 4th, with Hilmarsson commenting:

“Hrafnagaldur Óðins has lots of interpretation and implications that fire up the imagination… It’s a very visual poem, with images all about falling down, and a world freezing from north to south. It was an apocalyptic warning. Perhaps the people of the time felt it in their skins. Today, of course, Iceland is involved in environmental issues surrounding hydro-electric power and the destruction of the highlands. We are being warned again.”

'Dvergmál' is the first song to be revealed from the project, and you can find it below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://sigurros.bandcamp.com/album/dvergm-l" href="https://sigurros.bandcamp.com/album/dvergm-l">Dvergmál by Sigur Rós, Steindór Andersen, Hilmar Örn Hilmarsson and María Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir</a>

'Odin's Raven Magic' will be released on December 4th. Tracklisting:

1. Prologus

2. Alföður orkar

3. Dvergmál

4. Stendur æva

5. Áss hinn hvíti

6. Hvert stefnir

7. Spár eða spakmál

8. Dagrenning

Photo Credit: Eva Vermandel

