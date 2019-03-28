Sigur Rós Announce 20th Anniversary Edition Of 'Ágætis byrjun'

Sigur Rós are set to release a 20th anniversary edition of 'Ágætis byrjun'.

The album was released in 1999, a masterpiece in control, texture, mood, and atmosphere, and a benchmark in the development of post-rock.

Remaining a key touchstone in their career, Sigur Ros will return to 'Ágætis byrjun' for a new celebratory edition.

Toasting its 20th birthday, the record will be given the deluxe 7LP boxset treatment, a limited release that will include 3xLP Rarities and Demos.

In addition to this, the box set will include the 2xLP Live Íslenska Óperan 1999 album, alongside a 84-page hardback book in linen-bound box.

For those who just don't have enough shelf space, Sigur Ros will make the record available as a 4xCD Expanded Edition and a 2xOriginal LP (complete with download).

Here's a taster.

'Ágætis byrjun' 20th Anniversary Edition will be released on June 21st.

