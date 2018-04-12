Sigrid Announces New Album 'Sucker Punch'

Sigrid will release debut album 'Sucker Punch' on March 1st.

The Scandi-pop riser will end 2018 in explosive style, invited to perform at the Royal Variety Show and previewing her incoming debut LP.

'Sucker Punch' lands on March 1st, and it traces Sigrid's journey, from unknown talent yearning to communicate her vision to an internationally renowned artist.

She comments...

“I figured out early on that it’s gonna be difficult for me to try and be anything other than who I am. I always said if I’m gonna do this it’s easiest to be myself and look like myself, where I can recognise myself...”

