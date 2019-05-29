Sia Shares New Song 'Together', Confirms Directorial Debut

Pop auteur Sia has confirmed plans to make her full length directorial debut.

Incoming film Music boasts an all-star cast, with roles occupied by Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Maddie Ziegler.

Alongside this, Sia has prepped a full studio album, featuring material prompted by the film.

The album is also titled 'Music', and its 10 strong tracklisting is led by precocious new single 'Together'.

Tune in now.

