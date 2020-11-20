Sia Responds To Criticism Of Her Film Music

Sia has responded to criticism of her upcoming film Music.

The film will be released next year, and is accompanied by a full album of songs featured in and inspired by the cinematic project.

Earlier today - November 20th - Sia became involved in a public debate over the representation of autistic people in the film, responding: "why don’t you watch my film before you judge it?"

The singer was challenged over the casting of the main character, who is playing by a non-autistic actor.

She replied: "I’ve never referred to music as disabled. Special abilities is what I’ve always said, and casting someone at her level of functioning was cruel, not kind, so I made the executive decision that we would do our best to lovingly represent the community."

The phrase "cruel, not kind" went viral, with many online users removing the context of her original phrase.

An emotional Sia defended her film, and also the latter involvement of the group Autism Speaks, regarded by some as a polarizing element.

At one point, she commented: "I cast thirteen neuroatypical people, three trans folk, and not as fucking prostitutes or drug addicts but s as doctors, nurses and singers. Fucking sad nobody’s even seen the dang movie. My heart has always been in the right place."

Finally, Sia tweeted:

Grrrrrrrrrr. Fuckity fuck why don’t you watch my film before you judge it? FURY. — sia (@Sia) November 20, 2020

Music will be released in February 2021.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.