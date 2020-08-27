Sia Apologises To Autistic Community For Aspects Of Music

Sia apologised yesterday (February 3rd) for aspects of her film Music.

The new film has found itself criticised by the autistic community , both for its portrayal of the condition and the casting of non-autistic actors in key roles.

Nonetheless, Music was nominated for two Golden Globes, a move that sparked renewed criticism of the film.

Speaking on Twitter, Sia apologised for aspects of the project, including scenes that show physical restraint being used against an autistic person.

In future, she says, the following warning will be placed before showings of the film:

"MUSIC in no way condones or recommends the use of restraint on autistic people. There are autistic occupational therapists that specialize in sensory processing who can be consulted to explain safe ways to provide proprioceptive, deep-pressure feedback to help w meltdown safety."

Sia also said she planned "to remove the restraint scenes from all future printings. I listened to the wrong people and that is my responsibility, my research was clearly not thorough enough, not wide enough."

Deleting her Twitter account, she apologised directly to the autistic community, saying: "I'm sorry".

Sia remains on Instagram , where she has also discussed aspects of Music.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.